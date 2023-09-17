Saturday was a day to forget for Leonardo Bonucci. The defender remained on the bench for the entire match, watching his new club Union Berlin lose 1-2 at the hands of Wolfsburg.

Concurrently, a section of Juventus supporters were chanting against the club’s former captain during the 3-1 victory over Lazio at the Allianz Stadium, reveals ilBianconero.

The aging defender was frozen out of Max Allegri’s squad during the summer, prompting his exit from the club. He has recently decided to take legal action against the Bianconeri, citing physical and moral damage.

For his part, Riccardo Montolivo sides with his former Italy and Milan teammate. The retired midfielder shares a similar experience.

The former Rossoneri captain recalls being “unfairly” dropped out of the squad by the legendary Gennaro Gattuso who was at the helm during the 2018/19 season.

“It happened to me too. I ended up being frozen out of the Milan squad after serving as captain,” said Montolivo as reported by JuveNews.