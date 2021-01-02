Juventus fans choose another player over Ronaldo as their top star of 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has remained one of the most consistent players in the world. His goals have been the reason Juventus has remained competitive both in Europe and domestically.

Last year was another good one for him, but Juventus’ fans think another player at the club was better last year and trust him going into the new year.

The club fans believe that Ronaldo will play an important role for them this year as they try to get back in the title race.

However, they have also identified another player as one man that they can rely on as well.

Tuttojuve says that the club’s fans think that Dutch defender, Matthijs de Ligt is going to be important in what the team achieves this season, starting from this year.

The report says that after his injury problems at the start of this season, he has returned to become one of their best players.

Due to the injury problems of Giorgio Chiellini, he has been the main defensive partner of Leonardo Bonucci in this campaign and he has earned the trust of the fans.

They are also banking on him to help their form improve when action resumes this weekend.