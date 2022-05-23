Juventus fans had a spat with one of the club’s ex-coaches, Roberto Baronio after his emoji post on Twitter triggered them to react.

Baronio worked with Andrea Pirlo at Juventus last season and they were sacked at the end of the campaign.

This season hasn’t been much better than the last one and Juve ended the campaign with a 2-0 loss at Fiorentina.

Their fans didn’t enjoy their form in the remaining games after they had secured a return to the Champions League.

Baronio made a tweet with an emoji of an emotionless face after Juve’s loss to La Viola, according to Football Italia.

The Bianconeri fans then jumped on his tweet and attacked him from all angles, believing it was about their club.

He responded by claiming his emoji wasn’t a reaction to the Bianconeri result. The report quotes him tweeting back: “Good morning. I wake up, open Twitter and see loads of offensive comments towards me, for what? For an emoji that YOU interpreted on a “sporting” level… those who follow me on other social media will be aware I am going though a “situation” at home.

“So if before judging you really understood? Sometimes we dwell on the cover and think we know how it will end! Head held high.”

Juve FC Says

This hasn’t been a great season and Juve fans are clearly not happy with how their team has ended the campaign.

They are now frustrated and they will take it out on just about anyone, as they have shown in their actions towards Baronio.