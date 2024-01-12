Kenan Yildiz scored another fantastic goal for Juventus in their Italian Cup match against Frosinone last night.

The youngster is gradually becoming one of the key players at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve has been in fine form in the last few weeks due to the impact he is making on the team when he plays.

Yildiz is here to stay and is already pushing Moise Kean towards the exit door at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve is happy to have unearthed a new gem, and their fans are comparing him to Paulo Dybala.

Dybala was one of the most technically gifted players in the world when he played for Juventus and was consistently impressive on the pitch.

The Argentine was a delight to watch, and Il Bianconero reveals that most Juve fans see Yildiz as a Dybala with more physical strength.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has been terrific and will be delighted to be compared to a player like Dybala, but we expect him to make his own name in the coming years.

The Turkey international is already proving too good to be true, and so much more is yet to come from him at the club. Juve fans have every right to be excited.