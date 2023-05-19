Juventus fans criticise two veterans after their elimination from the Europa League

Juventus’ fans were understandably unhappy with their elimination from the Europa League at the hands of Sevilla last night, as the Bianconeri would now finish this season with no trophy.

It is the second time in as many seasons they will go into the summer break with nothing to celebrate and it is sad.

Fans had been hopeful they could get a result in the match in Seville last night, but the Spanish side earned the right to face AS Roma in the final of the Europa League.

Tuttojuve reveals Juve fans were unhappy with their players and channelled most of their anger towards two players.

It reveals Juan Cuadrado and Angel di Maria were blamed the most for the exit as both men did not give enough to help the side.

Cuadrado struggled mostly in the defensive phase of the game, while Di Maria was anonymous in an important match, having been a star in earlier rounds of the competition.

Juve FC Says

It is sad that we did not make the Europa League final and we can understand why the fans are angry, but there is no need to single out some of our players for criticism at this stage of the season.

We need to focus on returning for the 2023/2024 season much stronger than we have been in this campaign.