Juventus fans criticise two veterans after their elimination from the Europa League

Juventus’ fans were understandably unhappy with their elimination from the Europa League at the hands of Sevilla last night, as the Bianconeri would now finish this season with no trophy.
It is the second time in as many seasons they will go into the summer break with nothing to celebrate and it is sad.
Fans had been hopeful they could get a result in the match in Seville last night, but the Spanish side earned the right to face AS Roma in the final of the Europa League.
Tuttojuve reveals Juve fans were unhappy with their players and channelled most of their anger towards two players.
It reveals Juan Cuadrado and Angel di Maria were blamed the most for the exit as both men did not give enough to help the side.
Cuadrado struggled mostly in the defensive phase of the game, while Di Maria was anonymous in an important match, having been a star in earlier rounds of the competition.
Juve FC Says
It is sad that we did not make the Europa League final and we can understand why the fans are angry, but there is no need to single out some of our players for criticism at this stage of the season.
We need to focus on returning for the 2023/2024 season much stronger than we have been in this campaign.
1 Comment
Di Maria should have scored when he was put thru by a thru ball. It was an atrocious finish because he only has one leg. A right foot strike and that ball is in the net. Kean hit the post. Actually played decently. Chiesa made a huge costly mistake that directly lead the susos goal – he also had a very mediocre game. Hopefully next season he can return to the Chiesa of old and also with additions play higher up the field and not as a wingback. Same goes for kostic. Kostic was very effective for us early in the season but asking him play wingback instead of winger really hurt this production. Kostic wasn’t a good replacement for iling. Think the kid should have played the whole game, unless he was spent. Losing fagoli was a huge blow. Rabiot dragged a shot wide otherwise played a good game. Cuadrado spends too much time on the ball at the back and was incredibly fortunate to not concede a penalty for a reckless challenge in the box. Next season we have to see what the squad will look like. Midfield will be completely different. I think miretti needs to go out on loan. Bring back rovella and cambiasso. And we need another RB to replace Cuadrado- his time has come. Szcznesy was brilliant. Two magnificent finishes to beat him.