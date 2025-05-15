Juventus defender Gleison Bremer thrilled the club’s supporters by posting an encouraging update on his recovery process.

The Brazilian has been the club’s most reliable centre-back since making the crosstown switch from Torino in the summer of 2022.

But sadly for the 27-year-old, his campaign was wrecked by an ACL injury he suffered in October during the club’s Champions League contest against RB Leipzig.

Juventus lost Bremer to injury in October

Gleison Bremer in action against Genoa

Bremer has been out of action ever since, but in recent weeks, he has been making important steps towards recovery. He first began by returning the athletic training, before making his return to the grass.

On Thursday, the Bianconeri supporters were delighted by an Instagram post shared by the club, showing the player working with the ball for the first time since his horrendous injury.

This is certainly considered an important step in the long and gruelling recovery path, and it suggests that the defender’s return to action has become significantly closer.

Gleison Bremer working with the ball

In recent months, several reports revealed that Bremer’s objective is to be included in Igor Tudor’s squad for the FIFA Club World Cup, which will kickstart after one month.

Although he’s unlikely to take part in the action, he could certainly get the nod if he shows improvement on the training field over the next few weeks.

It should be noted that returning to training with the group is one thing, while regaining match fitness is another, especially after spending several months on the sidelines.

Nevertheless, the recent developments suggest that Bremer is on the right track, and Juventus should be able to count on his services starting next season.