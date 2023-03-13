Juventus fans desperate for Angel Di Maria to stay

Angel di Maria has become Juventus’ latest heroic figure as the Argentinian shines in black and white.

The attacker had an inconsistent first half of the season after joining Juve from PSG as a free agent.

However, after winning the World Cup with Argentina, his performances have improved, and he is now leading their quest to win the Europa League.

The ex-Benfica man was rested for the game against Sampdoria as Juve keeps him fresh for the return leg of their Europa League game this week.

The attacker’s deal expires at the end of this season and his future remains uncertain, but the club wants him to stay.

He posted some images on his Instagram account today and fans flooded the comments pleading for the Argentinian to sign a new deal and remain at their club.

Juve FC Says

Juve fans know Di Maria’s quality; he has been a major source of joy for them for much of this season.

This is why they want him to remain for another season and the club also appreciates his talents.

We expect them to find an agreement with the ex-PSG man soon so he can stay in Turin for a longer period.