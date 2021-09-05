Vlahovic
Juventus fans dreaming of this attacking partnership

September 5, 2021 - 11:00 am

Juventus fans dream of watching Federico Chiesa partner Dusan Vlahovic in their attack in the future, according to Calciomercato.

The Bianconeri have been targeting a move for the young Serbian who scored 21 league goals last season.

However, Fiorentina doesn’t particularly enjoy selling players to Juventus and it was tough for the Bianconeri to sign both Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi from them.

Vlahovic attracted the attention of several other European clubs in the transfer window which just closed and if Juve had sold Cristiano Ronaldo earlier, they would probably have made a move for him.

That never happened and he also didn’t seem attracted to the likes of Tottenham and Atletico Madrid who wanted to sign him.

This gives Juve the chance to make a move for him in the future and the report claims that they have made him a priority signing in the next transfer window.

It says Fiorentina president, Rocco Commisso is working to extend his current deal, which expires in 2023.

It then insists that this is just the beginning of the striker’s career and more clubs will look to sign him when Juve returns next summer as well.

The striker has already scored one goal in two Serie A matches this season.

