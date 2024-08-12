Juventus is making a strong push to sign Nicolás González from Fiorentina this summer, and the Bianconeri could secure his transfer soon.

The winger is one of the best in his position in Serie A, and Juve believes he has the potential to excel in their team.

After failing to sign Karim Adeyemi, they have turned their attention to González, who is also keen on the move.

Juve had Samuel Iling-Junior and Matías Soulé in their squad at the end of last season, and fans expected them to shine under Thiago Motta.

The new manager wanted to give Soulé a chance, but Juve sold the attacker, and he now plays for AS Roma.

The Argentinian reluctantly joined Roma, and he recently admitted that he wanted to stay.

In an interesting twist, the Bianconeri now wants to sign González, leading Juve fans to wonder why the club would pursue him after selling Soulé.

Soulé was in terrific form on loan at Frosinone last season and could have been a key player for the Old Lady this campaign.

TuttoJuve reports that some Juve fans are unhappy with the decision to sign González, as they do not believe he is better than Soulé.

Juve FC Says

Soule could have been a good player for us, but Gonzalez is a much more experienced player.