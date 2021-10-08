Juventus fans fire back at Ramsey after he aims a dig at the medical staff

Juventus’ fans have fired back at Aaron Ramsey following his recent criticism of how their medical staff handles him.

The midfielder has been struggling with muscular injuries since he has been at the club, but he seems to play many games consecutively and has fewer injury problems when he is with his national team.

He is currently with Wales for the international break and appeared to aim a dig at Juve when he said in a press conference that the medical staff in the national team knows how to keep him in shape and free of injuries.

This comment didn’t go down well with the Juventus fans who took to social media to blast and mock him, according to Football Italia.

The media outlet curated the responses of some of the Bianconeri fans and said one fan mocked him for how much time he spends at their medical facility by claiming he now has his own wing at the hospital.

Another fan said the Welsh national team has to manage his injuries well because his medical bill could bankrupt them.

A third fan insisted they would remember him as one of the biggest flops the club has ever had when he finally leaves.