Juventus fans force Dybala to turn off his social media notifications because of insults

Paulo Dybala has come under serious attacks from Juventus fans as he closes in on joining Inter Milan.

The attacker was in tears during his last home match for Juventus and the club’s fans felt their team had mistreated him.

Some even turned on the executives because he showed that he really wanted to stay and will miss being a part of our group.

These same fans believed because of his reputation he will join other clubs but not Inter.

However, it seems Dybala cares less about the rivalry between both sides as he prepares to cross the divide.

Fans have now taken to his social media pages to rain abuses on him and La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Football Italia reports that he has now been forced to turn off notifications.

Juve FC Says

It is understandable that some Juve fans are unhappy with Dybala’s next club, but we must understand that we left him with no choice.

The former Palermo man wanted to remain at the Allianz Stadium, but the club didn’t make enough effort to keep him.

Our focus should be on the players being signed by our team to ensure we have a better 2022/2023 campaign.