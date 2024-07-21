Juventus and their supporters have been perplexed with how Adrien Rabiot decided to put an end to his five-year stint at the club.

The two parties were trying to find an agreement over a new contract in recent months. However, the player and his mother/agent Veronique asked the club’s directors to postpone all talks during France’s Euro 2020 campaign.

But following Les Bleus’ elimination from the competition at the hands of Spain in the semi-finals, Rabiot has gone missing.

The 29-year-old is currently on vacation and hasn’t been responding to the club’s calls.

For Cristiano Giuntoli and co, the writing was on the wall, so the Juventus Football Director announced earlier this week that the Frenchman is no longer part of the club, wishing him the best in his future endeavors.

But as JuventusNews24 tells it, the club supporters are struggling to understand the reasoning behind Rabiot’s demeanor.

While the split wasn’t a shocking outcome in itself, the fans are finding it hard to comprehend the fashion in which the player decided to end his time in Turin.

Over the last couple of seasons, the midfielder has cemented himself as a locker-room leader and even became the club’s vice-captain.

Yet, he decided to leave the club without even answering the director’s calls or posting a farewell message on social media as it has become the norm in the current day and age.

While an open letter could eventually see the light, it may have already become belated.