Juventus fans make it clear what they want to happen with De Ligt

Juventus fans want Matthijs de Ligt to remain at the club amidst reports that Bayern Munich and Chelsea want to sign him.

The defender is one of the finest in Europe, and he seems to keep getting better.

The Dutchman has a contract at Juve that expires in 2024, and the Bianconeri have been trying to extend it.

It seems his preference is to leave, and Juve wants that to happen now so that they will make a good fee from his sale.

The Netherlands international returned to the club for preseason today, and Corriere dello Sport says the fans begged him to remain.

The report claims when he appeared for his medical checks, some fans asked for an autograph and pleaded for him to ignore Bayern Munich and remain with their beloved team.

Juve FC Says

It seems pretty clear now that we cannot keep De Ligt, and the smart thing to do would be to allow him to leave.

The former Ajax man is one of the finest defenders in Europe, but you cannot force an individual that wants to leave to stay.

Hopefully, we will find a replacement for him who would do an even better job than he has done so far.