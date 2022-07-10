De Ligt
Club News

Juventus fans make it clear what they want to happen with De Ligt

July 10, 2022 - 8:30 pm

Juventus fans want Matthijs de Ligt to remain at the club amidst reports that Bayern Munich and Chelsea want to sign him.

The defender is one of the finest in Europe, and he seems to keep getting better.

The Dutchman has a contract at Juve that expires in 2024, and the Bianconeri have been trying to extend it.

It seems his preference is to leave, and Juve wants that to happen now so that they will make a good fee from his sale.

The Netherlands international returned to the club for preseason today, and Corriere dello Sport says the fans begged him to remain.

The report claims when he appeared for his medical checks, some fans asked for an autograph and pleaded for him to ignore Bayern Munich and remain with their beloved team.

Juve FC Says

It seems pretty clear now that we cannot keep De Ligt, and the smart thing to do would be to allow him to leave.

The former Ajax man is one of the finest defenders in Europe, but you cannot force an individual that wants to leave to stay.

Hopefully, we will find a replacement for him who would do an even better job than he has done so far.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Andrea Barzagli

Barzagli compares Juventus and Inter Milan’s transfer business

July 10, 2022
Saul Niguez Juventus

Simeone offers Juventus the chance to sign midfielder in exchange for Cuadrado

July 10, 2022
Udogie

Juventus tempted to swap Rovella for a new left-back

July 10, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.