Juventus fans make their stance on Dybala’s future clear

Paulo Dybala could be playing his last few months at Juventus following his contract dispute with the club.

The attacker proved he still has it with his sublime finish for the first goal in Juve’s 2-1 win against Sassuolo last night.

The Argentinian has been injury-prone in recent seasons, but when he plays, it is clear to see that he is one of our best players.

However, he can only remain at the Allianz Stadium if he finds an agreement with the club over a contract extension.

The Bianconeri have been in talks with his entourage over an extension for a long time now, but they cannot find an agreement.

While the club struggles to get him to stay, the fans are clear about their stance on his future.

Il Bianconero reports that in Juve’s game against the Black and Greens yesterday, they unfurled an enormous banner that read:

“Paulo Dybala stays with us”

Dybala is a firm crowd favourite and that message is what most of us have on our minds.

The former Palermo man has done so much for the club, but he still has a lot more to offer.

Understandably, the club doesn’t want to break the bank to keep him, but what we want is for both parties to find a middle ground and reach an agreement sooner than later.