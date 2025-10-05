TURIN, ITALY - APRIL 07: Massimiliano Allegri, Head Coach of Juventus, looks on prior to the Serie A TIM match between Juventus and ACF Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium on April 07, 2024 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

On Sunday, all eyes will be fixed on Milan manager Max Allegri, as he returns to the Allianz Stadium as an opponent for Juventus for the first time in 12 years.

The 58-year-old was appointed by the Rossoneri last summer following Sergio Conceicao’s sacking. The Livorno native made his return to the Milanello more than 11 years after his departure in 2014. During this long period, Allegri had only managed one club.

Massimiliano Allegri: One of the most decorated managers in Juve’s history

The Italian tactician arrived at Juventus in the summer of 2014 as an unpopular replacement for fan-favourite and former club captain, Antonio Conte, but he gradually managed to win over the supporters, as he eclipsed his predecessor by achieving results in the Champions League and the Coppa Italia, in addition to extending the winning dynasty in Serie A for another five years.

After a two-year break, Allegri accepted the Juventus job once again, reportedly turning down the opportunity to coach Real Madrid. Nevertheless, his second stint at Continassa was far less successful.

(Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

The decorated manager found a significantly weaker squad compared to his original tenure, while the club was also embroiled in legal and financial issues.

The team’s uninspiring performances under Allegri sparked a major rift within the fanbase. While many (especially on Italian soil) defended the under-fire manager, insisting he’s doing the best he can with the squad at his disposal, others were calling for his head.

Juventus fans ready to welcome Allegri back to the Allianz

While Cristiano Giuntoli was already preparing to replace him with Thiago Motta, Allegri’s shocking outburst in the Coppa Italia final gave the management the perfect alibi to terminate his contract in May 2024, so it will be interesting to see how the fans in attendance will react to his first return to the Allianz.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Max will receive a warm reception from the Juventus supporters who will express their appreciation for the manager who led the club towards five Scudetto titles and as many Coppa Italia trophies, in addition to two Champions League finals.

This won’t be the first time the Bianconeri supporters greet a former manager with a sense of respect, as even Conte was applauded last season, despite the controversial choices he made following his Juventus exit.