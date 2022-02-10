Juventus fans need to calm down with the hype around Zakaria after his good debut

Denis Zakaria had a debut to remember and that has got many Juventus fans talking.

The Swiss midfielder is one of the finest players in his position in Europe. That explains why several clubs on the continent wanted to sign him in the summer.

Juve has signed him early, and he proved he is a good buy when he scored against Verona on his first start.

This has naturally had some fans begin to compare him to the likes of Paul Pogba.

It is an understandable act considering that he was truly impressive on his debut for the club.

However, it is still too early to hail him a superstar in the making.

The Bianconeri have had some really illustrious names wear their shirt. Some of them started badly but became a hit later in their careers.

There are others who started brightly, but they never really made a name for themselves at the club.

Calciomercato insists even though Zakaria has started brightly, he could still become a flop.

They remind us that Felipe Melo also started well and scored on his debut against AS Roma. Would you consider him one of our best buys?

Juve FC Says

It is unfair to compare two players from different eras, especially when one has just joined the club.

Naturally, fans will always hype the arrival and performance of a new superstar, regardless of what the future holds.

Hopefully, Zakaria will be a success at the club and maintain the performance level of his first game.