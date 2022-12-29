di maria world cup
Juventus fans no longer happy with their World Cup winners

December 29, 2022 - 9:30 am

Juventus fans are becoming frustrated with Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes as they continue to celebrate winning the World Cup with Argentina.

The pair are not the only Serie A players in the squad that won the competition, but the likes of Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez have returned to Roma and Inter Milan, respectively.

However, Paredes and Di Maria have continued to party and a report on Football Italia reveals their actions are irritating some Juve fans.

The supporters believe they should cut their celebrations short and return to the club, considering the second half of the season is an important one.

Juve FC Says

Fans place too much expectation on players nowadays, but they are also human and have just won arguably the most significant trophy of their careers.

The club has handed them an extension and it is up to them to use all of it or cut it short and return to Turin.

The most important thing is that they will return to the club when they are satisfied and will be focused on helping the team get better.

For now, we need to focus on helping the players that are back to get in shape to start the season so that we can continue to win matches.

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn December 29, 2022 at 12:38 pm

    Banter Fans, the same people that called players `traitors` for telling the truth in an investigation. #BanterEra

