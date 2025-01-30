Juventus supporters made it clear where the allegiance lies while paying homage to their departed captain Danilo during Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Benfica.

The 33-year-old has recently rescinded his contract with the club after being omitted from Thiago Motta’s squad over the past few weeks. Moreover, the Brazilian never had the opportunity to greet the fans at the Allianz Stadium, and has already left Turin in previous days to sign for Flamengo.

After terminating his deal with the Bianconeri, Danilo fired several jibes at the management, insisting he could no longer be part of this project. Moreover, the Brazil captain insisted that Juventus are the fans and not those in charge.

So even though the defender wasn’t in town during last night’s Champions League encounter, the loyal Bianconeri supporters insisted on paying him a fitting tribute, explains IlBianconero.

The Ultras who manned the Curva Sud raised a large banner that echoed the former captain’s statements, as it read: “Juventus are the fans. Thank you for everything Danilo.”

Another banner appeared to be aiming a dig at the management: “In a world without values, we salute our captain Danilo with all the honours.”

The fans also chanted the player’s name throughout the match, as the chorus of “Danilo, one of us” could be loudly heard at the Stadium.

But while the supporters in the stands were vigorous and raucous in their tribute, the players on the pitch were less enthralling, as they failed to dedicate a victory to their departed leader.

The Bianconceri suffered their second defeat in five days, as they were second-best on the pitch from the get-go. The Portuguese side pounced on the large gaps in Juve’s makeshift backline to take an early lead, while the second-half response was too tame to cause any troubles for the visitors who managed to double the lead in the late stages.