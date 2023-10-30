In the current epoch, a simple click of a button on social media can send shockwaves throughout the globe, of course, depending on the source and circumstances.

Therefore, a section of football fans pays special attention to every “digital” move on social platforms, as it could implicitly indicate things to come.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Udinese star Lazar Samardzic may have left a clue on social media, hinting at a transfer to Turin.

The 21-year-old was on the cusp of joining Inter in the summer but the deal collapsed at the eleventh hour due to disputes over agent commissions.

Since then, the Serbian has been linked with a switch to Juventus.

Apparently, Samardzic is doing his bit to hype up the suggested transfer. As the source explains, the player “liked” a social media post from Lega Serie A on Juve’s dramatic win over Hellas Verona.

The Bianconeri beat the Gialloblu at home on Saturday night thanks to an extremely late winner from Andrea Cambiaso.

It appears that Samardzic was impressed by his suitor’s displays and decided to click the “Like” button, prompting many to consider it a sign of things to come.

As the source believes, Juventus are currently studying the right formula to lure the player towards Turin.

Max Allegri’s midfield has been depleted following the suspensions of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli.

Therefore, the manager would certainly relish the arrival of the Serbia international who would bolster his ranks amidst a possible Scudetto challenge.