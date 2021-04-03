Juventus fans place insulting banners towards the players

Amidst the current disappointing season, the patience of the Juventus fans is clearly running out with everyone involved at the club.

The last time we saw the Bianconeri in action, the encounter ended with a humiliating home result at the hands of Serie B champions Benevento.

Whilst the players were expected to keep their heads down and focus on the upcoming derby clash against Torino on Saturday, another controversial event was in store for the Old Lady.

Weston McKennie hosted a night gathering at his house, which included his teammates Arthur and Paulo Dybala.

The police responded for a call from the American’s neighbor, and interrupted the party/dinner.

This irresponsible behavior is considered to be an obvious breach for the rules inserted by the Italian authorities in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Therefore, the supporters are clearly fed up with situation, and they made sure that their voices be heard by the players.

According to Football Italia, The Old Lady’s fans placed a giant banner outside the Allianz stadium ahead of the Derby della Mole.

“You only care about social media, sponsors and your millions,” read the banner as translated by the source.

“Focus on the derby! Show some balls!!”

It remains to be seen how these insulting words will affect the players on the pitch.

Nonetheless, it must be noted that the trio involved in the latest gathering incident won’t take part in the match, as coach Andrea Pirlo has announced that they will be suspended for the next fixture.