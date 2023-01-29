Juventus fans prepare additional protests at Allianz Stadium

Traditionally, the Juventus ultras and the club’s management rarely agree on matters. Even the fans themselves have their own internal conflicts.

However, the recent events saw all various factions within the club reunite in protest against legal procedures and the punishments inflicted by the sporting justice.

Last week, a court handed the club a 15-point deduction in the Serie A standings with immediate effect, leaving the Bianconeri with a mountain to climb in order to reach European spots.

While the ruling in question is in relation to the capital gains case, Juventus could well receive additional punishments in the Prisma investigation (related to salary maneuver).

So according to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus fans are organizing another protest during the team’s meeting against Monza later on Sunday.

While the report doesn’t specify the methods, the ultras will surely tell the FIGC what they think of their decision in their own creative way.

The source believes that further protests will ensue when Max Allegri’s men host Lazio at the Allianz Stadium for the Coppa Italia quarterfinal on Thursday.

Juve FC say

In recent years, the tension between the old management and the ultras took its toll on the atmosphere inside the stadium.

So let’s hope that the current dark episodes help in ushering in a new era where the stadium recements its status as the most fearsome fortress in Italian football.