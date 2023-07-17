Juventus fans prompt Chiesa to rethink his future at the club

Federico Chiesa’s future at Juventus remains uncertain amid rumors suggesting he wants to leave the club. The Italian international has been a crucial player for Juventus since his arrival in Turin, but his performances suffered after returning from injury last season.

Chiesa is considered one of the most valuable players in the Juventus squad, but his high salary could be a reason the club is open to offloading him to bolster their team elsewhere. This uncertainty has left fans worried that they might lose one of their best players.

While it’s unclear what Chiesa’s intentions are, reports indicate that he is seeking a new challenge outside of Juventus. Naturally, the fans are not eager to see him depart the club.

Recent reports from Il Bianconero indicate that Chiesa was warmly welcomed by fans as he reported to the Juventus training center. This reception seems to have made him rethink his plans to leave the club, suggesting that he might reconsider his decision if the fans continue to show their support and appreciation.

Ultimately, the situation remains fluid, and both the player and the club will need to carefully consider their options as the transfer window progresses. Juventus fans will undoubtedly hope that Chiesa will choose to stay and continue to be an integral part of the team’s future success.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of our best players and the ideal situation remains to keep him in the squad long-term.

The attacker makes us better and is one man that we need to keep, but that decision will be made by the executives.

Cristiano Giuntoli has started well, and we back him to make the right decision on Chiesa’s future.