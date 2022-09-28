Juventus fans question Allegri’s credentials as Vlahovic and Kostic shine for Serbia

Max Allegri is struggling to prove he can still be a successful manager on his return to the bench since last year.

Having left Juve in 2019 after winning five consecutive league titles, we expected him to return with fresh ideas to make his next team even better.

Last year, the Bianconeri made him their manager again, and it has been a disastrous return.

His team won zero trophies in 2021/2022, and that could be the case again at the end of this term.

The Livorno-born gaffer seems to struggle with using his players properly, and two of them proved he is mismanaging the group last night.

Filip Kostic has struggled since he moved to Juve, while Dusan Vlahovic has cut a lonely figure in most of the Bianconeri matches this season.

However, both were heavily involved as Serbia beat Norway 2-0 in the Nations League last night. They even combined for a goal.

Football Italia reveals the Bianconeri fans are now questioning if Allegri is a good manager. Some even joked that Vlahovic and Kostic asked for a new manager during their goal celebration.

Juve FC Says

Allegri has come under fire for how his players are performing, and rightly so.

The Bianconeri manager knows his team must get better else he would lose some of his reputation as a top coach.