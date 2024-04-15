Juventus supporters can breath a sigh of relief following the 2-2 draw between Inter and Cagliari on Sunday night.

While Max Allegri’s men haven’t given the fanbase many reasons to celebrate over the past few months, Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari have at least helped the Bianconeri preserve an important Serie A record, explains JuventusNews24.

The Old Lady famously set the record for the league’s point tally in the 2013/14 campaign, assembling a whopping 102 points.

This was Antonio Conte’s third and last season at the helm before his controversial departure in the following summer.

The Bianconeri proved to be an unstoppable force on the domestic scene at the time, especially following the addition of Carlos Tevez in the previous summer.

This season, Inter have emerged as the runaway Serie A leaders. With 14 points separating them from Milan in second place, the Nerazzurri’s triumph is now imminent. They can even pull it off with a win in the Derby della Madonnina next Monday.

But while some of the Inter faithful were beginning to dream of breaking Juve’s record, their hopes were shattered last night when they settled for a single point against the tenacious Isolani.

At the moment, Simone Inzaghi’s men have 83 points in the bag. If they win their remaining six league fixtures, they will finish the season with 101 points, one short of the Bianconeri’s record.

While this might be considered a small morale victory for Juventus, the fans will be expecting their team to challenge Inter’s throne next season.