Juventus fans sad to see Agnelli leave

Juventus fans woke up to the news of Andrea Agnelli’s resignation yesterday alongside the entire board of directors at the club.

Juve has been struggling with several legal battles in recent seasons and the latest is the case of account falsification being prepared against the club.

As the heat is turned up, Agnelli decided to leave after a successful decade as the club’s leading figure.

The Bianconeri won over 20 trophies with him at the helm, and fans now hope his replacement can replicate his success at the club.

Football Italia reveals the Juve ultras are happy to see him leave. However, the ordinary Bianconeri supporter is sad he left the club because they loved him and believed he did everything with the club’s heart.

Juve FC Says

Agnelli’s departure is a blow to Juventus because he remains one of the best presidents we have had and a new man will hardly rival his achievements.

However, we expect the club to continue to succeed under a new board that will likely have been a part of the organisation before now.

Juve will survive this and the players need to return and continue winning to help the fans forget about the many off-field troubles the club has faced now.