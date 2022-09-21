Juventus fans send a clear message to the club with poor season ticket sales

Juventus is having a bad season, and their fans are unhappy.

The Bianconeri have no wins in five games, three have been losses, including their last fixture against Monza.

When the club brought Max Allegri back as its manager last season, fans expected to see their beloved team get back to form.

However, that hasn’t been the case, and they ended the last campaign with zero trophies.

In the summer, the club bolstered its squad to ensure this term ends much better than the last one.

However, things seem to have been worse, and the fans are not happy.

Some are calling for their manager, Max Allegri, to be sacked, but he is being given more time to save the team.

If the club won’t change the manager, the fans will boycott buying its tickets.

A report on Il Bianconero reveals Juve sold just 20,200 season tickets this term, which was a major negative, considering they had sold 29,300 in the 2018/2019 season.

Juve FC Says

It is hard to blame the club’s fans for not buying enough tickets. Nobody will want to spend their money to see a team that is performing badly.

This should be a clear message to the club that fans want nothing but the best from their team.