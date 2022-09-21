Juventus fans send a clear message to the club with poor season ticket sales

Juventus is having a bad season, and their fans are unhappy.
The Bianconeri have no wins in five games, three have been losses, including their last fixture against Monza.
When the club brought Max Allegri back as its manager last season, fans expected to see their beloved team get back to form.
However, that hasn’t been the case, and they ended the last campaign with zero trophies.
In the summer, the club bolstered its squad to ensure this term ends much better than the last one.
However, things seem to have been worse, and the fans are not happy.
Some are calling for their manager, Max Allegri, to be sacked, but he is being given more time to save the team.
If the club won’t change the manager, the fans will boycott buying its tickets.
A report on Il Bianconero reveals Juve sold just 20,200 season tickets this term, which was a major negative, considering they had sold 29,300 in the 2018/2019 season.
Juve FC Says
It is hard to blame the club’s fans for not buying enough tickets. Nobody will want to spend their money to see a team that is performing badly.
This should be a clear message to the club that fans want nothing but the best from their team.
4 Comments
HOW DESPERATE can you get? Comparing tciket sales this season with season 2018-2019! When JUVENTUS signed CR7 and there were huge expectations about winning LA MALEDETTA!
Do you actually believe that JUVENTUS FC TRUE FANS and readers are EEJITS?
Trying to manipulate events and news, to spin, twist and interpret things according to your perverted agenda?
What a SHAME! And I will keep on calling out this warped type of journalism and the vicious, hateful comments of pseudo JUVENTUS fans.
Seems as if I have struck a few RAW NERVES on this site. My comments are now AWAITING approval.
SHAME!
If you are this deluded and blind to the obvious, oblivious to the putrid nature of our displays, then you are more pathetic than those pseudo fans you keep calling out. Fans pay to be entertained, to see effort and hustle, to see a team winning and achieving results – the history and winning culture of Juventus demands it. Would you willingly attend games week in week out to be tortured just so you can call yourself a fan? Our football is beyond repulsive, and we aren’t even getting results. The team is an embarrassment and a humiliation to previous iterations of this once proud club.
WHY have my comments been DELETED? Is this the kind of FREEDOM of EXPRESSION practiced here? Well, you can do whatever you like BUT you do NOT represent JUVENTUS FC or TRUE JUVENTUS FC fans.
Have a good day. And enjoy spewing your HATE for people, like MARTINN for Mister ALLEGRI and other players.