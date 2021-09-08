Juventus’ fans should be prepared to measure Allegri’s first season without a trophy

Massimiliano Allegri has returned to Juventus after the club failed to make progress since he left them in 2019.

The Livorno native is one of the club’s most successful managers in its history and the decision to part company with him came as a shock to some of their fans.

He has now returned to lead them again after a poor campaign under Andrea Pirlo and a visit to online bookies will tell you that the decision to bring back Allegri has seen Juve named the favourites to win the Scudetto this season.

The Juve team Allegri left was one that still won Serie A and reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

However, he is returning to one that had to get some favours before they entered the top four on the last day of last season.

This Juve team would have been outside the European places if you take away the goals of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese attacker scored 29 Serie A goals for them in that campaign, which was almost half of the total they scored.

They have now sold him to Manchester United and the only attacker that they brought in is Moise Kean from Everton, who had struggled for goals in the Premier League.

Ronaldo’s departure makes Allegri’s job even tougher and there is no guarantee that any of the club’s current attacking options will step up to score half the goals that he scored last season.

Juve brought Allegri back to help them perform better than they did last season both in the league and in Europe, but he has inherited a situation at the club that will require him to spend more time stabilising the team first.

This campaign is about building the foundation for future dominance, as he did when he managed them initially.

Juve still has very good players, including the likes of Federico Chiesa and Manuel Locatelli, who have just won Euro 2020 with the Italian national team.

However, a quick fix isn’t the smartest thing to do now because he might bring some success this season, but only postpone the inevitable problems we need to face head-on into the future.

Allegri has shown that he can win trophies and turn Juve’s season around from a terrible start as they have made now.

However, the fans shouldn’t have too many expectations and it would be for the greater good if Allegri uses this season to build a solid foundation for which his team can win another five consecutive titles from next season.