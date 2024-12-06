Juventus fans were confident their team would win Serie A this season after the brilliant start they made.

The Bianconeri have a new manager, and the team’s campaign opener raised hopes of a trophy-filled debut season. Thiago Motta is relatively inexperienced in winning silverware and had only one standout season as a coach at Bologna.

However, his success at his former club was achieved despite limitations, which made the Old Lady confident he could reach even more as their manager. At Juve, he has access to greater financial resources, and the squad boasts higher-quality players, giving him the potential to exceed his accomplishments at Bologna.

Motta could potentially become one of Europe's best coaches, but his honeymoon period did not last long. Although Juve remains unbeaten in the league and has lost only one competitive game all season, they have drawn more matches than they have won.

The manager needs time

When the team plays, it is clear what Motta is trying to achieve. In different phases of the game, the team shows its quality, but overall, there is a sense that they can do better.

The truth is, unless Motta is a magician, he will need more time than the fans likely realise. He has inherited a team that has played a different style of football over the last three seasons, with players deeply ingrained in that system.

Motta must also work to change the team’s culture and gradually instil his style of play, a process that will undoubtedly take considerable time.

New players also need time

To help Motta settle in faster, Juve made significant changes to the squad and brought in some top players to strengthen key areas, particularly in midfield.

The club has completely revamped that department, and so far, only Khephren Thuram seems to have adapted well among the new arrivals.

The Frenchman stands out because Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz are still struggling to find their rhythm.

Their difficulties do not mean they are poor players; they are simply taking longer to adapt to their new environment, which is not unusual.

However, Juve fans have been placing them under immense pressure because they expect the team to compete for trophies this season.

That said, fans might need to prepare themselves for the possibility of finishing outside the top four, and missing out on Champions League football, as it is a realistic outcome.

While Juve rebuilds and endures its challenges, teams like Fiorentina and Atalanta are performing better and could finish the season ahead of the Bianconeri.

This raises the possibility that Juve could end up fifth in the standings, especially since Inter Milan and Napoli are almost certain to occupy top-four positions.