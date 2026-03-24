Juventus’ draw against Sassuolo was a clear sign that this team is far from perfect, and neither is it consistent enough to finish the season in the top four. The Bianconeri are aiming for a Champions League place by the end of this term, and they are doing their best to win their remaining games of the season.

Luciano Spalletti has made a positive impact since becoming manager, and the club is reportedly keen to hand him a new deal, regardless of whether the team finishes inside the top four or not. There have been notable improvements in their performances, and Juventus are determined to maintain that momentum in the closing stages of the season.

Challenges in the Top Four Race

However, the race for a top-four finish is intense, and failing to beat Sassuolo highlights that this Juventus side cannot be fully trusted to secure a Champions League place. Inconsistency remains a concern, and the team still needs to prove that it can perform under pressure against both strong and mid-table opponents.

The draw serves as a reminder that every match counts, and Juventus must remain focused if they are to achieve their objective. Supporters are being forced to consider the possibility that the club may fall short of the Champions League this term.

Preparing for All Outcomes

With that in mind, Bianconeri fans might have to start preparing for the prospect of watching their team in the Europa League next season. It is far from the ideal situation, but realistically, there remains a genuine chance that the club could finish outside the top four. Acknowledging this possibility early can help fans manage expectations as the campaign draws to a close.

Juventus still have opportunities to secure vital points, but the team must maintain consistency and focus. How they respond in the coming fixtures will determine whether they achieve their primary target or have to settle for a place in Europe’s secondary competition.