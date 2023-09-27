Juventus fans displayed their support for Federico Gatti during the team’s match against Lecce last night.

Manager Max Allegri had decided to rest Gatti from the starting lineup following his highly criticised performance in the previous match against Sassuolo.

Gatti eventually made an appearance in the second half of the game, and Tuttomercatoweb reported that the fans greeted him warmly, with many applauding as he took the field.

Gatti had been considered as a potential replacement for Leonardo Bonucci in the Bianconeri squad, but his performance against Sassuolo raised doubts about his readiness for such a role.

Given that Alex Sandro was still unavailable due to injury, Allegri opted to bring in Daniele Rugani as a replacement for Gatti in the starting lineup. Nonetheless, Gatti received a positive reception from the supporters when he was introduced in the second half of the match.

Juve FC Says

Gatti had a bad day against Sassuolo, but we cannot forget that he is a fine player because of one poor day.

He will learn from that episode and we believe he can still meet expectations in Turin and become the backup to some of our top players at the back.

He may even be given the chance to start the next match and do well to prove he has recovered.