Max Allegri has faced criticism from Juventus supporters for his response to the team’s draw against Atalanta over the weekend. Despite having lost only one game this season, Juventus faced a challenging match in Bergamo, a fixture that was perceived as potentially tricky, similar to their previous loss to Sassuolo.

Allegri’s team aimed to avoid defeats at this stage of the season, but their performance in the goalless draw against Atalanta wasn’t particularly outstanding. Despite this, Allegri expressed satisfaction with the result.

However, according to Football Italia, Juventus fans were surprised that their manager would feel proud of a goalless draw against Atalanta, and some have expressed disappointment in how the team’s standards seem to have declined under his management. There were even calls for Allegri to leave the club immediately due to his acceptance of such a result.

Juve FC Says

We are one of the world’s top clubs, and fans are right to demand the best at all times.

However, this team is very much a work in progress and there could have been a worse outcome than a draw.