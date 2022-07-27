Juventus fans soak in the news of Ramsey’s departure

Juventus fans have been celebrating the departure of Aaron Ramsey after the Welshman had his contract terminated by mutual consent.

In four years, the midfielder played in less than 70 competitive games for the Bianconeri after joining them as a free agent in 2019.

Juve had beaten the competition from several clubs to sign him, but Ramsey was struck down by one injury or another for much of his time at the club.

They sent him out on loan for the second half of last season, and his poor fitness meant he couldn’t make an impact at Rangers, who promptly allowed him to return to the Allianz Stadium.

After a tense negotiation, Juve has agreed to offer him severance pay to rip up his contract.

This gave many of their fans something to celebrate, according to Football Italia.

The report claims most of them took to their social media pages to celebrate with memes of people partying and images of Juve CEO, Maurizio Arrivabene, celebrating the termination as a goal scored.

Juve FC Says

Releasing Ramsey is a big win for us as a club, considering that he had just been on our books and eating our money.

The midfielder hardly made any impact at the club and greedily could have stayed on, even if we didn’t give him a shirt number this term.

Hopefully, we have learned from this mistake and will not invest in injury-prone players again.