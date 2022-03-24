dybala
Juventus fans tell Dybala not to join this Serie A club

March 24, 2022 - 1:45 pm

Paulo Dybala will leave Juventus at the end of this season and he can now speak to other clubs, following a failed contract negotiation with the Bianconeri.

The Argentinian is a firm crowd favourite and most of the club’s fans will prefer that he remains in Turin for the foreseeable future, but that will not happen.

Juve has decided to build their team around Dusan Vlahovic and Dybala will be sacrificed to achieve that, even though fans wouldn’t want that to be the case.

Inter Milan is one of the clubs looking to add him to their squad, but it will be seen as a betrayal by some Juve supporters if he joins their fierce rivals, according to Tutto Sport.

They had a poll on their website and asked the fans if they will be happy to see him in the colours of Inter and 68% of 17,630 voters opposed the idea.

Juve FC Says

Dybala should have remained at Juventus, but we cannot blame him for considering offers from other clubs now, since he cannot get a deal from us.

The Bianconeri have decided to move on and we probably should care less about the next team he joins. Because we had the chance to keep him and decided otherwise.

