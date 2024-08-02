Juventus fans are losing interest in their club’s pursuit of Teun Koopmeiners and are ready to move on.

The Bianconeri have been following the Dutchman since last season, and he remains their primary transfer target this summer.

Juve has already signed two top midfielders, but they still believe adding Koopmeiners would strengthen their squad further.

The Dutchman is keen on making the move to Allianz Stadium and has reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with the club.

However, Juve still needs to reach an agreement with Atalanta, but the two clubs remain far apart in their valuation of the midfielder.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that a recent poll conducted on X shows 60% of respondents want their club to move on from the saga.

These voters feel the deal has dragged on too long and believe the best course of action might be to abandon the negotiations.

Juve FC Says

Signing a good player is never an easy task and we need all the patience and resources we can get before we win the race for Koopmeiners.

The midfielder is one of our most important summer targets and hopefully, we can seal a deal to add him to our squad soon.