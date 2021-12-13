Juventus fans told Allegri is here to stay amidst calls for him to be sacked

Juventus has had a poor season, and when that happens in football, the manager is normally sacked.

Because of that, some Juve fans have been calling for Max Allegri to be relieved of his duties.

However, the gaffer was brought back in the summer because of his achievements during his first stint at the club.

He won five straight league titles and reached two Champions League finals.

Football Italia claims Juve’s president, Andrea Agnelli, didn’t like how the experiment with Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo went and brought him back.

He has given him a long contract until 2025 and they will only sack the Livorno native if something extraordinary happens.

The report adds that firing him now would also cost the club too much financially.

Juve FC Says

After changing three managers in the same number of seasons, it makes no sense for Juve to sack Allegri so soon.

The club needs some stability in the managerial position and its executive needs to recognise that the team needs to spend some time in the hands of one manager.

That would help the coach instil some of his style of play into the players and get them prepared to go on a winning spree like Allegri achieved in his first spell at the club.