Juventus fans told they have been very fortunate

One of the heirs to the Agnelli fortune, John Elkann, has told Juventus’ fans that they were fortunate to see their team win nine straight league titles, but now is the time to rebuild for the future.

The Bianconeri has been the dominant side in Italian football over the last decade, but they look likely to be deposed this season.

They made the surprising decision to make Andrea Pirlo their latest manager in the summer after sacking Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri had won them the Serie A title, but it wasn’t enough to keep him in the job as they looked to rebuild their team.

Pirlo’s first season has been a poor campaign, as they are far behind in the title race and have been eliminated from the Champions League.

With Inter Milan and Milan in top form, the chance of the Bianconeri passing any of them to win the league title is very slim.

With that in mind, fans have been worried, some have even asked the club to sack Pirlo.

However, Elkann says Juve has broken their record for consecutive league titles and they have to build the team for the future now.

“We are very fortunate as a generation to have experienced nine consecutive Serie A titles, which beat the record of five in a row that my grandfather remembered when he was a child,” said Elkann on Porta a Porta via Football Italia.

“What Juventus achieved in this decade has been extraordinary. We have a team that is being renewed and the average age brought down, so as we know, when someone wants to build for the future, the focus has to be on youth.

“That in turn means there are going to be some adjustments.