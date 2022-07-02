Juventus has closed in on a move for Angel di Maria, and he could be announced as their latest signing any moment from now.

The Argentinian will join them as a free agent, and he would bring a lot of experience to their dressing room and their attack.

Juve has been pursuing his signature relentlessly, and they haven’t allowed him to listen to offers from another club.

That plan has worked, and Tuttojuve reports that their fans can expect him to begin his adventure as one of their own from next week.

The Bianconeri will return to training on the 10th of July, and the former Manchester United man could be one of the players that will be in the group.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is one player that will take us to the next level if he joins the club, and it is normal for our fans to be excited.

We just lost Paulo Dybala, a very important part of our group. Di Maria’s arrival and subsequent performance will ensure we have no time to miss the former Palermo man.

Hopefully, he will deliver a good performance that is even better than we are currently anticipating.