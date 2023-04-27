allegri
Club News

Juventus fans turn against Allegri after defeat to Inter Milan

April 27, 2023 - 9:35 am

Juventus fans have turned against Max Allegri after his team lost to Inter Milan in yesterday’s Italian Cup semi-final second leg.

Juve has had a troubled season, but fans had been hopeful they could end it with a trophy.

Before the game against Inter, they had the chance to win the Europa League and the Italian Cup, but that loss means they can now only win the Europa League and finish inside the top four.

If they fall short in Europe, they would be trophyless in two consecutive seasons for the first time in over a decade.

Allegri’s first spell at the club was trophy-laden, but the gaffer’s return has not been inspiring, which is a cause for concern.

Calciomercato reveals after Inter won the game last night, the Bianconeri fans turned on their manager on social media and did not hide their anger at how the team has regressed under him.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is an experienced manager and did well during his first spell at the club, but his return has been poor and the gaffer must get the team back to form soon.

If he does not win any trophy this term, it will be hard to keep him as the gaffer beyond this summer.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

adani

Adani says Juventus bench is good enough to be in the Champions League semi-final

April 27, 2023

Juventus risks paying 23m euros to UEFA after reaching agreement

April 27, 2023
Inter Juventus

Confirmed Juventus team to face Inter Milan in Coppa Italia semi-final 2nd leg

April 26, 2023

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply JohnG April 27, 2023 at 9:53 am

    He should have been gone in January. He has completely misused Vlahovic, Di Maria and Chiesa not to mention our former Dybala. He is a horrible offensive coach and has no new ideas. His philosophy of winning games 1-0 puts a strain and undue pressure on the defense to be perfect. There is no chance this team wins the Europa League.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.