Juventus fans turn against Allegri after defeat to Inter Milan

Juventus fans have turned against Max Allegri after his team lost to Inter Milan in yesterday’s Italian Cup semi-final second leg.

Juve has had a troubled season, but fans had been hopeful they could end it with a trophy.

Before the game against Inter, they had the chance to win the Europa League and the Italian Cup, but that loss means they can now only win the Europa League and finish inside the top four.

If they fall short in Europe, they would be trophyless in two consecutive seasons for the first time in over a decade.

Allegri’s first spell at the club was trophy-laden, but the gaffer’s return has not been inspiring, which is a cause for concern.

Calciomercato reveals after Inter won the game last night, the Bianconeri fans turned on their manager on social media and did not hide their anger at how the team has regressed under him.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is an experienced manager and did well during his first spell at the club, but his return has been poor and the gaffer must get the team back to form soon.

If he does not win any trophy this term, it will be hard to keep him as the gaffer beyond this summer.