Juventus fans turn on Allegri after loss to Sassuolo

Juventus fans are understandably unhappy with their manager Max Allegri after the team was defeated by Sassuolo this evening.

The Bianconeri headed into the game needing a win after their loss to Lazio in the last league game.

They defeated Sporting Club in the Europa League on Thursday to bring the feel-good factor back to the club and fans had hoped they would also defeat Sassuolo.

However, that never happened and the Black and Whites now face an even tougher task to make the top four places if the deducted 15 league points are not restored.

Il Bianconero reveals Juve fans turned on their manager on social media after the loss to the Black and Greens and the likes of Dusan Vlahovic were also attacked.

Juve FC Says

This is such a tough time to be a Juve fan and the last thing the supporters need is for the boys to play badly and lose games.

We deserve better performances for the support we give the team and they must start doing much more satisfactorily.

Allegri was considered untouchable when the team performed well, but if this collapse continues, he could be replaced at the helm at the end of this season.