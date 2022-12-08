Juventus fans turn on De Sciglio for cooperating with investigators

Mattia de Sciglio has come under attack from some Juventus fans after it emerged he showed investigators evidence in the secret payment investigation.

The Bianconeri had announced that their players gave up four months’ salaries, but reached a secret agreement to pay them three months outside their budget.

These payments were made that way to help the club appear financially healthy, but investigators are not impressed and have been making their findings public.

Reports reveal De Sciglio and Matthijs de Ligt showed investigators the WhatsApp group message as evidence and the Bianconeri fans are unhappy.

The Azzurri defender posted on social media about the team’s return to training and fans flooded his comments with words like “rat” “traitor” etc as they react to the revelation, according to Football Italia.

Juve FC Says

We cannot blame De Sciglio for speaking up and being truthful with the investigators because the truth will still come out.

The defender probably had no idea he had to lie and didn’t want to put himself in a position where he will lie and others will say the truth.

As the club insists it has done nothing wrong, we expect to emerge victorious at the end of this case, which should fill us with confidence.