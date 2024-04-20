Cristiano Giuntoli has landed in the bad books of Juventus fans after reiterating that the club plans to stick with Max Allegri for the future.

Juve fans have been calling for the manager’s departure for most of his tenure since returning to the club, but he still has a year left on his contract.

The Bianconeri are not in a position to spend a lot of money on sacking their manager.

Because of this, there is a good chance that he could remain as the manager for another season while Juve tries to address other issues within the club.

However, if Allegri stays at the club beyond this season, it will be challenging to keep the supporters happy.

Before the game against Cagliari, Giuntoli was asked about the manager’s future, and he stated that they would plan for the future together.

This statement did not sit well with Juve supporters, who started the #Giuntoliout trend on social media, according to a report on Tuttojuve.

Juve FC Says

Allegri has lost the support of most of the fanbase and the club must consider his departure when this term ends.

Keeping him for another season will simply cause the board to lose more support from the fans and probably lead to some of them boycotting the team’s matches.