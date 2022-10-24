Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes joined Juventus in the last transfer window as experienced players who can help the club improve.

The Bianconeri have enjoyed their services so far and both players have played important roles in some matches.

While di Maria has been a standout performer, the same cannot be said of Paredes, who was expected to help Juve’s midfield become stronger.

The midfielder and attacker are both injured at the moment, but their social media activity has drawn criticism among Juve fans.

A report on Football Italia reveals Di Maria made a post on an Argentinian national team jersey and Bianconeri fans filled his comments accusing him of using their club to train ahead of the World Cup.

Paredes celebrated Boca Juniors’ latest trophy win and fans of the Bianconeri did not like either and they slammed him in the comments.

Juve fans are frustrated by how poor their team have been. However, that doesn’t give them a licence to attack the players.

It takes more than an individual to secure a win for any team and the other Juve players have similarly been poor, which is why the Bianconeri have not been winning enough games.