Juventus fans want Antonio Conte to return but what is the club’s view?

Antonio Conte, who recently left his position at Tottenham, was spotted at the Allianz Stadium during AC Milan’s victory over Juventus in their final home game of the season. The highly regarded manager is currently without a club but is expected to secure a new managerial role for the upcoming campaign.

Conte’s presence at the match sparked speculation among Juventus fans, with some dreaming of his return to the club. However, according to Il Bianconero, Juventus is not currently considering a managerial change and has no plans to bring Conte back to the helm at the Allianz Stadium.

While Conte’s reputation as one of the finest managers in the world may have excited fans, the club’s focus remains on their current manager, Max Allegri, despite the team’s recent struggles.

It is worth noting that football can be unpredictable, and managerial situations can change quickly. However, as of now, Juventus is not contemplating a managerial switch and is committed to Allegri.

Juve FC Says

Conte is one of the finest managers we have had in the last two decades, but he is not someone we need in a turbulent period like this.

Conte is someone who divides opinions and has a fiery personality which will likely make him fall out with the club’s board as he did during his first spell on the bench.

We need a manager who will understand the situation at the Allianz Stadium now and would be willing to help us get even better.