Juventus fans whistle at Angel di Maria in his final home appearance for them

It appears that Angel di Maria has likely played his final home game for Juventus, as their fans expressed their disapproval by whistling at him during the match against AC Milan.

The Argentine player has had a mixed tenure at the club, with his performance being inconsistent. However, following the World Cup, he showcased excellent form and nearly helped Juventus secure victory in the Europa League.

As the team stormed into the semi-finals of the competition, fans hoped that Di Maria would stay. Unfortunately, his form declined at a crucial time, and he was unable to contribute effectively to Juventus in the final weeks of the season.

This decline coincided with the team’s worst run of form throughout the campaign, leading to a halt in the talks between Di Maria’s representatives and the club regarding a contract extension. As his performances failed to improve, his relationship with the club’s fans deteriorated further, reaching a point of no return.

According to Calciomercato, during the match against AC Milan, as Di Maria was being substituted, Juventus fans expressed their dissatisfaction by whistling at the former Paris Saint-Germain player. This incident highlights the strained relationship between Di Maria and the club’s supporters.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria delivered some fine performances for us and it is sad to see the fans turn against him at the end of the term.

However, even he can understand that it has been a frustrating season for the club and everyone is sad about how things have turned out.