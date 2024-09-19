Juventus fans are concerned that Douglas Luiz may join the long list of Brazilian midfielders who have struggled at the club.

Juve has had several Brazilian stars in its history, with some performing well in the Bianconeri colours. However, many others have failed to make a lasting impact, and Luiz might follow that path.

The former Aston Villa man joined Juve in the last transfer window as one of their first summer signings. His impressive form at Villa, where he helped secure Champions League qualification, prompted Juventus to offer cash plus two players to secure his signature.

Arriving as one of the top midfielders in England, Luiz has yet to make a strong impression at Juve. He has struggled to break into the starting XI, and when given the opportunity, he has not shown signs of being the exciting player fans had hoped for.

According to TuttoJuve, fans worry that Luiz could end up like Arthur Melo, Diego, and Felipe Melo—Brazilian midfielders who failed to meet expectations at the club.

Juve FC Says

It is still too early for us to have these fears and we should trust in Thiago Motta to get the best from Luiz.