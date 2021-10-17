Juventus favourites to sign Vlahovic but face competition from Premier League giants

Juventus is leading the race for Dusan Vlahovic despite interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Bianconeri have been monitoring his contract situation at Fiorentina and they look set to pounce and sign him now.

The Serbian has refused to commit his future to La Viola and Tuttosport, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, says he looks set to leave and he would likely end up in Turin.

The interest from the Premier League is strong as City could make him their next top attacker after they failed to sign Harry Kane last summer.

Liverpool also needs a centre-forward that can score goals as Roberto Firmino struggles to do that for them.

The report says both English clubs are prepared to commit enormous sums of money to tempt him into making the move to the Premier League.

Fiorentina knows several clubs want to sign him and they rejected an approach from Atletico Madrid in the last transfer window.

The interest from all over Europe could make Rocco Commisso play hardball over his sale even if his value will depreciate when he enters his last campaign in Florence.

It would be interesting to see how much the English clubs will offer for him and if Juve will match or exceed it with their offering.