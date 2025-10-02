Juventus defender Juan Cabal has only recently made his return from a long layoff, but he now risks another spell on the sidelines.

The Colombian signed for the Bianconeri in the summer of 2024, but he ended up suffering an ACL injury while on international duty last November, which wrecked his 2024/25 campaign.

The 24-year-old returned to action last Saturday in the Serie A clash against Atalanta, and marked his triumphant comeback by scoring the equaliser, thus salvaging a draw for Igor Tudor’s men.

Juan Cabal sustains another knock

On Wednesday, Cabal was handed his first start in almost 11 months. He was thrust on the left wing in Tudor’s 3-4-2-1 formation as Juventus took on Villarreal in their first away Champions League contest of the season.

Sadly for the former Hellas Verona star, his evening ended prematurely, as he was forced to leave the pitch after just 15 minutes after suffering a knock.

The versatile defender was visibly distraught and was even reduced to tears, although he was able to leave the pitch unassisted.

Cabal will certainly undergo clinical tests in the coming hours, but according to Tuttosport, the initial sensations aren’t positive, as the medical staff fears another layoff.

Juventus sweating over Juan Cabal’s condition

The source adds that the player may have suffered a muscle injury in the right leg flexor.

It should be noted that this type of setback is common among players who return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but the hope is that Cabal manages to pull off a swift recovery from this one and resume action on the pitch.

In the meantime, Tudor has been deprived of another important rotation option. Hence, it remains to be seen if Filip Kostic will be able to take some of the load off Andrea Cambiaso’s shoulders on the left flank.