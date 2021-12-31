Juventus fears confirmed as two of their stars test positive for covid-19

Napoli has been in the news lately because of the covid-19 cases among their players ahead of their match against Juventus.

The Bianconeri have feared that some of their players could return from their Christmas break with the disease, and a new report has just confirmed their worst fears.

In a statement, the club confirms that Carlo Pinsoglio and Arthur Melo have both tested positive for the disease and would now self-isolate.

The statement on its website reads:

“Juventus Football Club announces that, during the screening procedure for the resumption of competitive activity, the positivity to Covid-19 of the players Carlo Pinsoglio and Arthur emerged.

“The aforementioned players are already observing the regulations and have been placed in solitary confinement, in compliance with the health protocol in force.”

Juve FC Says

This news would come as an enormous blow to Juve’s preparation for the crunch match against the Partenopei.

While Pinsoglio isn’t an important player for the club, Arthur has been a regular at the Allianz Stadium in recent matches before the break.

Max Allegri would have been counting on the Brazilian to deliver some fine performances in his midfield in the new year.

Now he has to focus on other players in the squad for the match against Napoli.

The club will pray that no other player tests positive for the covid before the match.