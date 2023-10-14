Juventus is currently concerned about the extent of Danilo’s fitness after he sustained an injury in his most recent game while representing Brazil. Danilo has been a consistently reliable presence for Juventus in recent seasons and is an important contributor to the team’s performances.

His injury, which occurred during the game against Venezuela, has raised concerns. According to a report from Tuttojuve, there is apprehension that the injury could sideline Danilo for an extended period. While awaiting the results of tests to determine the severity of the injury, Juventus is preparing for the possibility that they may lose Danilo for a significant portion of the season.

The club is hoping for the best, but they are also making preparations for the worst-case scenario.

Juve FC Says

Losing Danilo at this stage of the season would be a big issue for us, so we hope the injury is not serious.

The defender is our captain for a reason and has a significant influence in the dressing room, but injuries are a part of the game.

Because of this, even players who are out of favour ought to always prepare for their chance to play.