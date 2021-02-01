Juventus features in three of five Serie A deals that could still happen today

Juventus has one of the best squads in European football, but Andrea Pirlo’s side isn’t top of the Italian league at the moment.

That might be enough reason for them to want to strengthen their squad this month, but it is transfer deadline day already.

As teams struggle to get last minutes deals sorted, it seems that the Bianconeri may have a busy day.

With the transfer window closing by 19.00 UK time today, Football Italia has listed five transfers that could still happen in Italy, and Juventus will be involved in at least three.

Among them is Rolando Mandragora’s move to Torino, despite playing for Udinese yesterday.

He has been on loan there, but Juve has now agreed to allow him to join their neighbours for the rest of the campaign, with an obligation to buy.

Daniele Rugani’s future is also unclear, and the report says he might end today on the books of either Torino or Parma.

Gianluca Scamacca is another player who has some deadline day connections to the Bianconeri.

He could be on his way to Juve before the transfer window shuts, but Parma also wants him.

Joshua Zirkzee to Parma and Jose Callejon to Granada are two other transfers that can happen today.